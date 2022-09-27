Solanium (SLIM) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Solanium has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a market cap of $8.01 million and $1.44 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011100 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. Solanium’s total supply is 99,999,841 coins. Solanium’s official website is www.solanium.io. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Solanium

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanium is a decentralized fundraising and trading platform on the Solana blockchain. Solanium is a go-to platform for the Solana blockchain, allowing users to invest in the hottest Solana projects, stake their tokens, trade on Solanium DEX, manage their Solana wallet and participate in the (future) governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.