Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.30.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $18.00 on Monday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

