SolFarm (TULIP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $497,729.00

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One SolFarm coin can currently be bought for $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular exchanges. SolFarm has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SolFarm alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011107 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SolFarm Profile

SolFarm was first traded on April 30th, 2021. SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SolFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tulip Protocol is the first yield aggregation platform built on Solana with auto-compounding vault strategies.The TULIP token is designed to shift towards governance. Currently, on-chain governance is not available but is being developed by the Solana Foundation. Once this is ready, the protocol will shift governance to token holders. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.