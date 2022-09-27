Solrise Finance (SLRS) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $38,985.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.13 or 0.01828554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00253514 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 90,365,802 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solrise Finance is a decentralized fund management and investment protocol on Solana.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.