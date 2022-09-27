Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRNE opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Insider Activity

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, insider Henry Ji acquired 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,777.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,339.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.