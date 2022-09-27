SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,046.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

SouthState Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 260.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SouthState by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $79.70. SouthState has a 12 month low of $71.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

