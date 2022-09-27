SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Insider Transactions at SouthState
In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,046.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState
SouthState Stock Performance
Shares of SSB opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $79.70. SouthState has a 12 month low of $71.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.
SouthState Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.
SouthState Company Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SouthState (SSB)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.