SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Capitalization Hits $50,220.67

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $50,220.67 and $126,019.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004741 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00047238 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.37 or 0.01652502 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001818 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00037377 BTC.

SFUEL is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparkPoint Fuel is srk.finance. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

