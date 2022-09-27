SparkPoint Fuel Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $265,473.00 and approximately $126,019.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004741 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00047367 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.99 or 0.01649244 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00037377 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel (CRYPTO:SFUEL) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. The official website for SparkPoint Fuel is srk.finance. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

