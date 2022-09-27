SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 71,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 50,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter.

XBI opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

