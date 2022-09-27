SPINDLE Price Hits $0.0001 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $285,118.80 and $137.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00323814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00127212 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00072847 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00050995 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005044 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

