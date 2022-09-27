Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.41. Splunk has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 40,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

