Spores Network (SPO) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Spores Network (SPO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $124,434.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spores Network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network was first traded on July 22nd, 2021. Spores Network’s total supply is 3,999,999,999 coins. Spores Network’s official website is spores.app. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spores Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spores Network is building a multi-chain interoperable NFT marketplace and DeFi protocols for Creative Industries: Animation, Collectibles, Digital Artworks, Fashion, Gaming, Sport Cards.The native digital cryptographically-secured fungible (i.e. ERC20 / BEP20) token of the Spores platform (ticker symbol SPO) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of the Spores platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform. SPO is designed to be NFT-creator-centric and DeFi-community-driven, and to incentivize all contributors and participants across the whole Spores ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spores Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spores Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spores Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

