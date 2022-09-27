Sportcash One (SCONEX) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Sportcash One coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Sportcash One has a total market capitalization of $98,011.16 and approximately $49.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011004 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Sportcash One Profile
Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone.
