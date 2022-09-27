Stably USD (USDS) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Stably USD (USDS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC on major exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $463,043.02 and approximately $11,166.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

