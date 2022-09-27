STAG Industrial, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 228.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 312.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

