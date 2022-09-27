Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $69.02 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. Telegram | Discord | Mirror | LinkedIn | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

