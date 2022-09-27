Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on October 14th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.45. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
