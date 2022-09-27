State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 41,261 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 353.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,261 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Trinity Industries worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 386.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

