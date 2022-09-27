State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,760 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 46.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $166.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.