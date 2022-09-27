State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 895 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Park National worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Park National by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Park National by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,711,000 after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Park National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park National by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Park National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of PRK stock opened at $127.59 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.59.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.05). Park National had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Park National Profile

(Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.