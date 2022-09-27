State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,012,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,998,000 after purchasing an additional 43,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 140,973 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler raised Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.43. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

