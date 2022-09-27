State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62,345 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of TPH opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.