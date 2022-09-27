State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 146,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,002 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Price Performance

NYSE:KAR opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About KAR Auction Services

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. StockNews.com raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.