State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,735 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,278,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,787 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $285,918.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.