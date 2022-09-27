State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 385 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 670,415 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,219,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 527,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 378,826 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX stock opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average is $96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 913.54 and a beta of 0.55. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $109.26.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

