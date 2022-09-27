State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,213.5% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 165,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 64,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

NRG stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

