State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,521 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 110,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,308,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $14,747,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JLL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

NYSE:JLL opened at $151.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.68. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $150.56 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

