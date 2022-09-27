Status (SNT) Reaches Market Cap of $95.31 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $95.31 million and $21.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,629.87 or 0.99910060 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00060102 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005742 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00064410 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. Status strives to be a secure communication tool that upholds human rights. Designed to enable the free flow of information, protect the right to private, secure conversations, and promote the sovereignty of individuals. Discord | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Weibo Whitepaper “

