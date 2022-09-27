Steem Hits Market Capitalization of $88.46 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $88.46 million and $22.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00685789 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00014439 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000676 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000952 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007767 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 415,151,694 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.