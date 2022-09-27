Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $21.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

STEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Stem Stock Performance

NYSE STEM opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Stem has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Insider Transactions at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stem will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $2,355,087.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,739,849 shares in the company, valued at $71,097,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,314 shares of company stock worth $12,554,750 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stem by 2,688.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 232.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stem in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stem by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

