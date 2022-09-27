Step Finance (STEP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $233,336.00

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $233,336.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,407,486 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Step Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Finance is designed to provide full and continued support for all tokens and projects within the Solana ecosystem.”

