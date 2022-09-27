Step Finance (STEP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.46 Million

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $233,336.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,407,486 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Step Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Finance is designed to provide full and continued support for all tokens and projects within the Solana ecosystem.”

