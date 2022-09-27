Step Hero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Step Hero has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $24,831.34 and $38,873.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.43 or 1.00000090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058368 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064768 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/StepHero.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.