Step Hero Tops 1-Day Volume of $38,873.00 (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $24,831.34 and approximately $38,873.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.43 or 1.00000090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058368 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064768 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/StepHero.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

