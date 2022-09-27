Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,748,000 after acquiring an additional 76,392 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Stepan by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Stepan by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 76,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of SCL opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.53.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stepan news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,137.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at $376,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Stepan Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.