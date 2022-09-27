Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys 594 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $480.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

