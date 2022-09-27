Stifel Nicolaus Raises Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $18.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCPH. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after buying an additional 4,765,456 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 79,192 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

