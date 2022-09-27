Stitch Fix, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.52). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

SFIX stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

