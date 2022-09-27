Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Stock Down 7.7 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 59.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,176 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,209,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,800,000 after purchasing an additional 944,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 235.1% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,342,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 942,060 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $426.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

