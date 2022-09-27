StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 4.5 %
ASM stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.