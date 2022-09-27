StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. WBB Securities raised shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContraFect has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.09. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 10.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 174,982.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 358,713 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 2,125.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 244,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

