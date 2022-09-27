StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.85.

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

