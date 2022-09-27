StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
CGIX stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Cancer Genetics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.