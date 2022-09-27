StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About China Natural Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.