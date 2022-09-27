StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

IVAC opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Intevac by 31.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,903,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,957 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter worth about $678,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 17.5% in the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

