StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LCNB has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. LCNB had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LCNB by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

