StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Down 4.3 %

OMEX opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 243,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

