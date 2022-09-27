StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 0.4 %

PEBK opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,977.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.