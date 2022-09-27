StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.83.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.