StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

About Profire Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

