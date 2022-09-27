Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $46.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.9% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.11 and its 200-day moving average is $410.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

